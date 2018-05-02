People on the Move 2/5/18

Shad Burner will join carGO as the company's new director of Business Development. Burner will lead the continued local growth of carGO's array of on-demand business delivery services in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas, and will lead the expansion of carGO's services across the Southeast Missouri market into the communities of Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and Farmington, according to a company Facebook post.

Bryan and Kim Kelpe will open a Missouri Running Co. location in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at 3999 Kanell Blvd., Suite 3. Projected opening date is the first week of April. The existing Missouri Running Co. location in Cape Girardeau is at 1720 Kingsway Drive.

Tara Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was life application leader in the Missouri East region in January.

Landewee joined Modern Woodmen in November.