People on the Move 2/5/18

Shad Burner will join carGO as the company's new director of Business Development. Burner will lead the continued local growth of carGO's array of on-demand business delivery services in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas, and will lead the expansion of carGO's services across the Southeast Missouri market into the communities of Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and Farmington, according to a company Facebook post.
Bryan and Kim Kelpe will open a Missouri Running Co. location in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at 3999 Kanell Blvd., Suite 3. Projected opening date is the first week of April. The existing Missouri Running Co. location in Cape Girardeau is at 1720 Kingsway Drive.
Tara Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was life application leader in the Missouri East region in January.
Landewee joined Modern Woodmen in November.
Landewee also was recognized as Rookie of the Month in the Missouri East region for January.
The honor is given to a full-time representative who has been with Modern Woodmen for less than three years and is leading the region in production.
Tatianna Parham has been named Volunteer Services manager at SoutheastHEALTH. She has served the health system's Human Resources team as a recruitment and retention specialist since December 2012.
Parham holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication advertising and a master's degree in organizational management from Southeast Missouri State University. Parham also serves as head coach of the Southeast Sundancers and serves on the board of the Southeast Missouri Dance Consortium. Parham also is the author of a SoutheastHEALTH patient and employee experience book titled "Ruby."
-- From staff reports
