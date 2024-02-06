People on the Move 2/26/18

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for almost 70 years, recently welcomed three new members to its team.
Caleb Daniel is working at Ford and Sons as an apprentice to become a licensed funeral director and will spend most of his time at the Jackson location. He also is working toward an insurance license. Daniel is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He is a member of the Excelsior Masonic Lodge of Jackson and La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Daniel and his wife, Nikki, have two daughters, Masyn and Rowyn.
Saylor Hardesty began working with Ford and Sons in April 2017 as an administrative assistant, assisting funeral directors and administering accounts receivable. Hardesty is a graduate of Jackson High School and received an associate degree from Three Rivers College and a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University. Hardesty is a member of La Croix United Methodist Church. Hardesty and her husband, Clayton, welcomed their first child, Laney, in December.
Ruby Voshage joined Ford and Sons and Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery as an administrative assistant. She has worked at the Memorial Park offices part time for the past 10 years, where she developed an electronic database for the cemetery records. Voshage brings many years of customer-service experience to her position. She is a lifelong resident of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area and lives in Fruitland with her husband, Joe.
