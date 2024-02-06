All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessFebruary 26, 2018
People on the Move 2/26/18
Ford and Sons Funeral Home, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for almost 70 years, recently welcomed three new members to its team. Caleb Daniel is working at Ford and Sons as an apprentice to become a licensed funeral director and will spend most of his time at the Jackson location. ...
Southeast Missourian

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for almost 70 years, recently welcomed three new members to its team.

Caleb Daniel is working at Ford and Sons as an apprentice to become a licensed funeral director and will spend most of his time at the Jackson location. He also is working toward an insurance license. Daniel is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He is a member of the Excelsior Masonic Lodge of Jackson and La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Daniel and his wife, Nikki, have two daughters, Masyn and Rowyn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saylor Hardesty began working with Ford and Sons in April 2017 as an administrative assistant, assisting funeral directors and administering accounts receivable. Hardesty is a graduate of Jackson High School and received an associate degree from Three Rivers College and a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University. Hardesty is a member of La Croix United Methodist Church. Hardesty and her husband, Clayton, welcomed their first child, Laney, in December.

Ruby Voshage joined Ford and Sons and Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery as an administrative assistant. She has worked at the Memorial Park offices part time for the past 10 years, where she developed an electronic database for the cemetery records. Voshage brings many years of customer-service experience to her position. She is a lifelong resident of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area and lives in Fruitland with her husband, Joe.

-- From staff report

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new r...
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about mo...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 27
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy