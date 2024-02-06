People on the Move 2/26/18

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for almost 70 years, recently welcomed three new members to its team.

Caleb Daniel is working at Ford and Sons as an apprentice to become a licensed funeral director and will spend most of his time at the Jackson location. He also is working toward an insurance license. Daniel is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He is a member of the Excelsior Masonic Lodge of Jackson and La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Daniel and his wife, Nikki, have two daughters, Masyn and Rowyn.