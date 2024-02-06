People on the Move 2/20/18

Jakob Pallesen has been named director of the Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC) program at Southeast Missouri State University's Economic and Business Engagement Center, according to a university news release.

As director, Pallesen will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the SBTDC program offered throughout a 19-county service area. This includes leading a team of counselors in providing business assistance through one-on-one counseling, educational programs, and technology resources that deliver outcomes to meet programming goals.

Pallesen has been employed at Southeast since June 2013, having served as a SBTDC counselor and research project coordinator, both at the Engagement Center. He previously served as a graduate assistant for Southeast's Department of Management and Marketing and as a marketing intern for BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau, according to the release.

Pallesen is a native of Denmark, having moved to Cape Girardeau in 2007 to attend Southeast. He earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration with a major in integrated-marketing communications and a master of Business Administration. He also serves as a member of the North American Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) association, National Economic Gardening team, Work Ready Coalition and Sikeston, Missouri's Work City program, and volunteers for the annual FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics competition.