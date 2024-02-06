People on the Move 2/20/18

Jakob Pallesen has been named director of the Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC) program at Southeast Missouri State University's Economic and Business Engagement Center, according to a university news release.
As director, Pallesen will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the SBTDC program offered throughout a 19-county service area. This includes leading a team of counselors in providing business assistance through one-on-one counseling, educational programs, and technology resources that deliver outcomes to meet programming goals.
Pallesen has been employed at Southeast since June 2013, having served as a SBTDC counselor and research project coordinator, both at the Engagement Center. He previously served as a graduate assistant for Southeast's Department of Management and Marketing and as a marketing intern for BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau, according to the release.
Pallesen is a native of Denmark, having moved to Cape Girardeau in 2007 to attend Southeast. He earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration with a major in integrated-marketing communications and a master of Business Administration. He also serves as a member of the North American Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) association, National Economic Gardening team, Work Ready Coalition and Sikeston, Missouri's Work City program, and volunteers for the annual FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics competition.
In addition, Kayla Ray has been hired as business-development associate at the SBTDC and will serve in Pallesen's previous role.
As a business-development associate, Ray will provide assistance to small businesses in the region with start-up, growth, expansion and innovation activities. Ray previously served as the SBTDC's graduate assistant and student employee. She also has served as a student accountant for Southeast's Facilities Management and completed an internship with Southeast's Accounts Payable while earning her undergraduate degree.
Ray is from Arnold, Missouri, and moved to Cape Girardeau in 2012 to attend Southeast. She earned a bachelor of science and Business Administration with a major in accounting and expects to graduate in May with a master of Business Administration with emphasis in accounting and entrepreneurship. She also is certified as a QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor and LivePlan Expert Advisor.
