People on the Move 2/12/18

Lee and Amanda Scherer with L and A IT Works LLC are the new owners of Computer 21 in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from Hendrickson Business Advisors.

Andrew Bard founded Computer 21 in 1999. The company provides phone repair, virus cleaning and monitoring, networking, computer repair, and custom-built computers, the release stated.

Lee Scherer has been a contractor of the company for many years.