February 12, 2018

People on the Move 2/12/18

Southeast Missourian

Lee and Amanda Scherer with L and A IT Works LLC are the new owners of Computer 21 in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from Hendrickson Business Advisors.

Andrew Bard founded Computer 21 in 1999. The company provides phone repair, virus cleaning and monitoring, networking, computer repair, and custom-built computers, the release stated.

Lee Scherer has been a contractor of the company for many years.

The business will remain at 2127 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Bard will continue to work with Scherer for six months to transition business knowledge and client relationships.

-- From staff report

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

