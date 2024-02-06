People on the move 12/27/2016

Jason Ewing has been named the chief information officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

He will be responsible for directing Saint Francis' information-systems strategy and operations and serve as a member of the executive team.

Ewing recently served as IT systems director for St. Luke's Health System near Boise, Idaho. He comes to Saint Francis with experience in Epic, the electronic medical-records system used by Saint Francis, and a background in project management and the ability to design and execute large, complex projects, according to a press release.

"We are excited to have Jason as part of our team and look forward to his leadership as we continue our Epic transition and optimization," Steven C. Bjelich, Saint Francis president and CEO, said in a news release.

Also joining Saint Francis is noninvasive cardiologist and medical partner William J. Nienaber, MD, to Cape Cardiology Group.