BusinessDecember 27, 2016

People on the move 12/27/2016

Jason Ewing has been named the chief information officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System. He will be responsible for directing Saint Francis' information-systems strategy and operations and serve as a member of the executive team. Ewing recently served as IT systems director for St. ...

Southeast Missourian
Jason Ewing
Jason Ewing

Jason Ewing has been named the chief information officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

He will be responsible for directing Saint Francis' information-systems strategy and operations and serve as a member of the executive team.

Ewing recently served as IT systems director for St. Luke's Health System near Boise, Idaho. He comes to Saint Francis with experience in Epic, the electronic medical-records system used by Saint Francis, and a background in project management and the ability to design and execute large, complex projects, according to a press release.

"We are excited to have Jason as part of our team and look forward to his leadership as we continue our Epic transition and optimization," Steven C. Bjelich, Saint Francis president and CEO, said in a news release.

Also joining Saint Francis is noninvasive cardiologist and medical partner William J. Nienaber, MD, to Cape Cardiology Group.

William Nienaber
William Nienaber

He will see patients at Saint Francis' clinic in Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston as well as the Saint Francis Health Center in Dexter.

Nienaber earned his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He completed his internal-medicine internship, residency and cardiology fellowship at Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He has experience in general and noninvasive cardiology. His clinical specialties include inpatient and outpatient cardiology, echocardiography, stress testing, transesophageal echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasound imaging.

"Dr. Nienaber's arrival at Cape Cardiology Group and our Heart Hospital is a good thing for the hearts we serve," Bjelich said in a news release. "His skills, experience and noninvasive approach will greatly benefit our patients."

-- From staff reports

Business
