BusinessDecember 18, 2017

People on the move 12/18/2017

Bruce Qualls of Jackson, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, completed a five-day educational program at Modern Woodmen's home office in Rock Island, Illinois. The program focused on comprehensive financial services for families and small businesses. Participants studied the effect of Social Security benefits and inflation on financial plans...

Bruce Qualls of Jackson, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, completed a five-day educational program at Modern Woodmen's home office in Rock Island, Illinois.

The program focused on comprehensive financial services for families and small businesses. Participants studied the effect of Social Security benefits and inflation on financial plans.

In addition, attendees learned the benefits of incorporating mutual funds and variable products, where appropriate, when evaluating financial needs and goals.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families.

-- From staff reports

