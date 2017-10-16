People on the move 10/16/17

Amber Bishop now is the Perry County Memorial Hospital director of nurses.

Bishop joined PCMH in 2004 as a registered nurse after earning an associate's degree in nursing from Mineral Area College. She was promoted to cardiopulmonary rehab nurse manager in 2013, and in 2015 earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.

"With the retirement of Barbara Ernst, PCMH's outgoing VP of patient care services in December 2017, Amber was found qualified and prepared to assume this new role," Perry County Health System president and CEO Patrick Carron said.

Bishop's experience includes running the diabetic-education program and sports physicals. She has increased hours at the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Department to serve a greater number of patients.

"Amber is an exceptional nurse with professionalism, passion and skill. She will bring great leadership and innovation to the nursing department at PCMH," Ernst said.

Wayne Floyd

---

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Wayne Floyd to be cybersecurity officer for information technology.

Floyd's responsibilities in the role will include implementing IT security policies, procedures, standards, technical safeguards and solutions in response to ongoing assessment and evaluations.

He brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in IT, five of which were focused on cybersecurity.