People on the move 10/16/17

Amber Bishop now is the Perry County Memorial Hospital director of nurses.
Bishop joined PCMH in 2004 as a registered nurse after earning an associate's degree in nursing from Mineral Area College. She was promoted to cardiopulmonary rehab nurse manager in 2013, and in 2015 earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
"With the retirement of Barbara Ernst, PCMH's outgoing VP of patient care services in December 2017, Amber was found qualified and prepared to assume this new role," Perry County Health System president and CEO Patrick Carron said.
Bishop's experience includes running the diabetic-education program and sports physicals. She has increased hours at the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Department to serve a greater number of patients.
"Amber is an exceptional nurse with professionalism, passion and skill. She will bring great leadership and innovation to the nursing department at PCMH," Ernst said.
---
Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Wayne Floyd to be cybersecurity officer for information technology.
Floyd's responsibilities in the role will include implementing IT security policies, procedures, standards, technical safeguards and solutions in response to ongoing assessment and evaluations.
He brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in IT, five of which were focused on cybersecurity.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Arkansas University and his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is a certified information-systems security professional through the world's leading cybersecurity professional organization.
---
Farmers Insurance Agency owner Doug Spooler received the company's Blue Vase award for outstanding commitment to serving customers and working with consumers to help them recognize the value of life insurance as an important part of a family's insurance portfolio.
"Helping families get smarter about their insurance options, especially about the vital role of life insurance, is one of the most gratifying aspects of being a Farmers agent," Spooler said. "To be recognized by Farmers with the prestigious Blue Vase award for helping my customers with their insurance needs makes it all the more special."
---
Kevin Cracraft of Cape Girardeau was honored with the Million Mile Safety Award at the Jackson post office Sept. 29.
The award is given to letter carriers who have driven 1 million miles or carried for 30 years without a preventable accident.
This is Cracraft's 32nd year with the Postal Service.
