People on the move 1/9/2017

Cardiologist Fernando A. Arzola has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital.
He will work with Cardiovascular Consultants at the Dexter, Missouri, clinic.
Arzola, who earned his medical degree from Central University of the Caribbean in Cavey, Puerto Rico, completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and residency and fellowship at University District Hospital in Puerto Rico Medical Center, San Juan.
He served with the U.S. Army Reserve until 1997, when he retired after attaining the rank of major.
He most recently practiced with Crawford Cardiology in Van Buren, Arkansas.
---
The Scott County Farm Service Agency honored John Felter, a farmer in Benton, Missouri, for his 36 years on the FSA County and Community Committees.
"The FSA office staff and the Scott County farmers will miss John's presence on the committee," said Chris Grojean, Scott County FSA director. "No other person has devoted that many years to the Scott County FSA Committees. John's dedication and experience cannot be replaced."
-- From staff reports
