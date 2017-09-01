People on the move 1/9/2017

Cardiologist Fernando A. Arzola has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital.

He will work with Cardiovascular Consultants at the Dexter, Missouri, clinic.

Arzola, who earned his medical degree from Central University of the Caribbean in Cavey, Puerto Rico, completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and residency and fellowship at University District Hospital in Puerto Rico Medical Center, San Juan.

He served with the U.S. Army Reserve until 1997, when he retired after attaining the rank of major.