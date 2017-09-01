All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 9, 2017

People on the move 1/9/2017

Cardiologist Fernando A. Arzola has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital. He will work with Cardiovascular Consultants at the Dexter, Missouri, clinic. Arzola, who earned his medical degree from Central University of the Caribbean in Cavey, Puerto Rico, completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and residency and fellowship at University District Hospital in Puerto Rico Medical Center, San Juan...

Southeast Missourian

Cardiologist Fernando A. Arzola has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital.

He will work with Cardiovascular Consultants at the Dexter, Missouri, clinic.

Arzola, who earned his medical degree from Central University of the Caribbean in Cavey, Puerto Rico, completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and residency and fellowship at University District Hospital in Puerto Rico Medical Center, San Juan.

He served with the U.S. Army Reserve until 1997, when he retired after attaining the rank of major.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He most recently practiced with Crawford Cardiology in Van Buren, Arkansas.

---

The Scott County Farm Service Agency honored John Felter, a farmer in Benton, Missouri, for his 36 years on the FSA County and Community Committees.

"The FSA office staff and the Scott County farmers will miss John's presence on the committee," said Chris Grojean, Scott County FSA director. "No other person has devoted that many years to the Scott County FSA Committees. John's dedication and experience cannot be replaced."

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy