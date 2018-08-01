All sections
BusinessJanuary 8, 2018

People on the Move 1/8/18

Michael Boyer of Cape Girardeau opened a Jimmy John's franchise at 3101 Oak Grove Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Jana Jateff Unit with Mary Kay Cosmetics recently honored Amy Romack of Cape Girardeau and LaDonia Beggs of Jackson as top producers for fourth quarter 2017...

Southeast Missourian

Michael Boyer of Cape Girardeau opened a Jimmy John's franchise at 3101 Oak Grove Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Jana Jateff Unit with Mary Kay Cosmetics recently honored Amy Romack of Cape Girardeau and LaDonia Beggs of Jackson as top producers for fourth quarter 2017.

Cuba Financial Group welcomes Paul Mills. He will serve as a registered advisory associate, assisting the advisory team in the wealth-management process. He received his MBA and bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Murray State University in Kentucky.

In December, Abby Popp celebrated her 30th year as director of client services for Cuba Financial Group. Abby regularly serves as a center of influence and shares her expertise with the firm and financial industry.

DeWayne Schaaf is now owner and chef of Celebrations Restaurant at 615 Bellevue St. in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports

