BusinessJanuary 3, 2017

People on the move 1/3/17

Meredith E. McLeod will join Brost and Strohmeyer Family Eye Care as an associate optometrist, effective today. A specialist in primary care, pediatric and geriatric optometry, McLeod will work in each of Brost and Strohmeyer's office locations in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Fredricktown...

Southeast Missourian

Meredith E. McLeod will join Brost and Strohmeyer Family Eye Care as an associate optometrist, effective today.

A specialist in primary care, pediatric and geriatric optometry, McLeod will work in each of Brost and Strohmeyer's office locations in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Fredricktown.

McLeod, a Cape Girardeau native, earned her doctor of optometry degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry in 2015 and completed rotations in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

---

Orthopedic surgeon Ryan C. Morris will join Saint Francis Healthcare System as a Saint Francis medical partner.

Morris earned his osteopathic degree at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa.

He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Michigan State University and sports medicine fellowship at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

With Cape Orthopedic Surgeons, he will serve patients at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

---

Modern Woodmen of America named Bruce W. Qualls managing partner at the Jackson office.

As a managing partner, Qualls will help financial representatives in advancing their careers.

---

Longtime U.S. Bank employees Debbie Gotto and Brenda Winkler were honored during a retirement celebration Dec. 30 at U.S. Bank's Perryville, Missouri, office.

Gotto, a commercial client service representative, retired Dec. 31 after having joined U.S. Bank in 1976.

Winkler, a teller, joined U.S. Bank in 1971.

U.S. Bank branch manager Stephen Puchbauer thanked them for their service.

"They are highly respected members not only of this company, but also in the community," Puchbauer said. "We applaud them and wish them well as they begin a new chapter in their lives."

-- From staff reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

