People on the move 1/3/17

Meredith E. McLeod will join Brost and Strohmeyer Family Eye Care as an associate optometrist, effective today.

A specialist in primary care, pediatric and geriatric optometry, McLeod will work in each of Brost and Strohmeyer's office locations in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Fredricktown.

McLeod, a Cape Girardeau native, earned her doctor of optometry degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry in 2015 and completed rotations in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

---

Orthopedic surgeon Ryan C. Morris will join Saint Francis Healthcare System as a Saint Francis medical partner.

Morris earned his osteopathic degree at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa.

He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Michigan State University and sports medicine fellowship at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

With Cape Orthopedic Surgeons, he will serve patients at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

---