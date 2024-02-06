People on the move 1/23/2017

Kent H. Puchbauer will serve as Semo Port Board chairman, replacing Rice P. "Pete" Burns Jr.
Mark Kluesner will serve as vice chairman, Larry Dowdy will serve as treasurer, and Will Bucher will serve as secretary.
They join Bruce Marrs, Jerry Lorberg, Jerry Laseter and Steve Obermann on the port's board of commissioners.
---
Carol Nunnery, franchise owner with Dream Vacations, was named "Business Development Superstar" at the Dream Vacations National Conference this month for her success in growing her business last year.
---
Physical therapist Tyler Majors earned his Titleist Performance Institute Certification.
Majors, whose credentials include PT, CEAS physical therapist, Certified Ergonomic Assessment Specialist for Mid-America Rehab's Cape Girardeau clinic, completed the program designed to help trainers and medical practitioners to serve clients seeking to improve their golf swing.
---
Ken Enke celebrated his retirement after more than 54 years at Winsupply of Cape Girardeau during a party Friday.
---
Brushed and Polished Hair and Nail Design has opened at 1405 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau in what was Wanda's Salon.
The salon's stylists, Wanda Anderson, Cheryl Noel, Cindy Groves, Angie Glueck and Tammy Glueck, specialize in haircuts, color, perms, manicure, pedicure and acrylic nails.
According to a press release, the staff represents 50 years of experience.
-- From staff reports
