People on the move 1/23/2017

Kent H. Puchbauer will serve as Semo Port Board chairman, replacing Rice P. "Pete" Burns Jr.

Mark Kluesner will serve as vice chairman, Larry Dowdy will serve as treasurer, and Will Bucher will serve as secretary.

They join Bruce Marrs, Jerry Lorberg, Jerry Laseter and Steve Obermann on the port's board of commissioners.

---

Carol Nunnery, franchise owner with Dream Vacations, was named "Business Development Superstar" at the Dream Vacations National Conference this month for her success in growing her business last year.

---

Physical therapist Tyler Majors earned his Titleist Performance Institute Certification.