All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 23, 2017

People on the move 1/23/2017

Kent H. Puchbauer will serve as Semo Port Board chairman, replacing Rice P. "Pete" Burns Jr. Mark Kluesner will serve as vice chairman, Larry Dowdy will serve as treasurer, and Will Bucher will serve as secretary. They join Bruce Marrs, Jerry Lorberg, Jerry Laseter and Steve Obermann on the port's board of commissioners...

Southeast Missourian

Kent H. Puchbauer will serve as Semo Port Board chairman, replacing Rice P. "Pete" Burns Jr.

Mark Kluesner will serve as vice chairman, Larry Dowdy will serve as treasurer, and Will Bucher will serve as secretary.

They join Bruce Marrs, Jerry Lorberg, Jerry Laseter and Steve Obermann on the port's board of commissioners.

---

Carol Nunnery, franchise owner with Dream Vacations, was named "Business Development Superstar" at the Dream Vacations National Conference this month for her success in growing her business last year.

---

Physical therapist Tyler Majors earned his Titleist Performance Institute Certification.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Majors, whose credentials include PT, CEAS physical therapist, Certified Ergonomic Assessment Specialist for Mid-America Rehab's Cape Girardeau clinic, completed the program designed to help trainers and medical practitioners to serve clients seeking to improve their golf swing.

---

Ken Enke celebrated his retirement after more than 54 years at Winsupply of Cape Girardeau during a party Friday.

---

Brushed and Polished Hair and Nail Design has opened at 1405 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau in what was Wanda's Salon.

The salon's stylists, Wanda Anderson, Cheryl Noel, Cindy Groves, Angie Glueck and Tammy Glueck, specialize in haircuts, color, perms, manicure, pedicure and acrylic nails.

According to a press release, the staff represents 50 years of experience.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy