People on the Move 1/18/18

Cape Girardeau commercial real-estate broker Tom Kelsey received the Realtor "Award of Excellence" for 2017. Kelsey, commercial broker for Lorimont Place Ltd. in Cape Girardeau, qualified for the highest volume "Pinnacle Zenith Level" award. He was the top producer for 2017 from all members of the Southeast Missouri Realtor board for commercial sales and leases, according to a news release...