People on the move 1/16/17

Michael Van de Ven was named chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines Co.

A 1980 graduate of Cape Girardau Central High School, Van de Ven already had been responsible for ground, air and technical operations at Southwest, as well as safety and security, labor relations and operational strategy and performance, according to a news release from the company.

In his new role as COO, the 23-year Southwest veteran also will handle customer support and services, hospitality and the company's president's council.

During his time at Southwest, he served in internal-audit, finance and operations-leadership roles.

He worked for Ernst & Young before joining Southwest, and he serves as a member of the board of directors for Comercia Bank.

Michael A. Holland has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital with a specialty in obstetrics and gynecology.

He earned his bachelor's in physiology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and his master's in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois.

He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri.