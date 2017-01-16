People on the move 1/16/17

Michael Van de Ven was named chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines Co.
A 1980 graduate of Cape Girardau Central High School, Van de Ven already had been responsible for ground, air and technical operations at Southwest, as well as safety and security, labor relations and operational strategy and performance, according to a news release from the company.
In his new role as COO, the 23-year Southwest veteran also will handle customer support and services, hospitality and the company's president's council.
During his time at Southwest, he served in internal-audit, finance and operations-leadership roles.
He worked for Ernst & Young before joining Southwest, and he serves as a member of the board of directors for Comercia Bank.
---
Michael A. Holland has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital with a specialty in obstetrics and gynecology.
He earned his bachelor's in physiology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and his master's in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois.
He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri.
He is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Junior Fellow, and the American Medical Association.
Anuj Sharma also became part of Southeast Hospital's medical staff. with a specialty in gastroenterology.
Sharma earned his medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and completed his residency in internal medicine at Shands Hospital, University of Florida in Gainesville. He also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
He is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American Gastroenterological Association and American College of Gastroenterology.
---
Longtime Cape Girardeau neurologist Randall L. Stahly joined the Saint Francis Healthcare System as part of Cape Neurology Specialists.
Stahly earned his medical degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed his internship at Flint Osteopathic Hospital in Flint, Michigan.
After serving in emergency medicine for a year in Milwaukee, he completed his neurological residency at St. Louis University. He was named head of neurology at St. Louis County Hospital and served as an assistant clinical professor of neurology at St. Louis University from 1982 to 1986. He was recruited to Cape Girardeau, where he has served ever since.
"Dr. Stahly brings a level of expertise that will help enhance our neurological care at Cape Neurology Specialists," Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said in a news release. "His overall experience and knowledge are second to none."
-- From staff reports
