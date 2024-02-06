Occupational therapist Wynnette Sherrill has joined the therapy staff at Mid America Rehab Sports & Physical Therapy in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Sherrill graduated from the occupational therapy program at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1998 and became certified in hand therapy in 2005. She has spent much of her career in the outpatient therapy setting, with an emphasis on the treatment of work-related and complex hand injuries.
n
Gordon Powers has been named manager of environmental services at Saint Francis Healthcare System. His promotion became effective earlier this spring.
Powers has been with Saint Francis since 2012, beginning as a reprocess technician. He remained in that role until 2014. He rejoined Saint Francis in 2019 as an assistant manager of environmental services.
n
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Cap America Inc. here announced last week it has promoted Christen Siebert to the position of senior financial analyst, responsible for financial reporting, data analysis and decision support.
She is also involved with the company's enterprise resource planning initiative, which, according to company CFO Curt Carr, is an important component in the company's future growth and success.
Siebert began her career at Cap America in 2018 and was promoted to assistant accounting manager that same year.
Founded in 1985, Cap America is one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Its products include in-stock, custom overseas, camouflage and USA-made knit products.
n
Monica Obradovic joined the Southeast Missourian newsroom staff last week as a general assignment reporter and writer.
Originally from St. Louis, Obradovic studied journalism at Webster University there and was editor-in-chief of The Journal, Webster University's student-run newspaper. During her undergraduate studies, she covered topics ranging from politics to the St. Louis dining scene. She was also recognized by the Missouri College Press Association for her investigative reporting.
Before coming to Cape Girardeau, Obradovic worked as a freelance writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and interned at several publications in the St. Louis area, including the Post-Dispatch and Riverfront Times.
In a related move, Missourian reporter and staff writer J.C. Reeves has transitioned from the newsroom to the newspaper's sports department.
A native of Chaffee, Missouri, Reeves graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in mass communications/multimedia journalism. While at Southeast, he was the arts and entertainment editor at The Arrow, the university's student newspaper, was assistant manager and radio host for Rage 103.7, the student-run radio station, and was a weekend announcer for 90.9 KRCU.
Reeves also worked as a news reporter, disc jockey, sports announcer and board operator for Mississippi River Radio while attending Southeast.
Following graduation, he worked for the Topeka Capital-Journal in Topeka, Kansas, where he was a sports copy editor and web editor. He also worked as a public information officer with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment before being hired as a crime and breaking news reporter by the Southeast Missourian in 2020.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.