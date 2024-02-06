Occupational therapist Wynnette Sherrill has joined the therapy staff at Mid America Rehab Sports & Physical Therapy in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Sherrill graduated from the occupational therapy program at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1998 and became certified in hand therapy in 2005. She has spent much of her career in the outpatient therapy setting, with an emphasis on the treatment of work-related and complex hand injuries.

Gordon Powers

Gordon Powers has been named manager of environmental services at Saint Francis Healthcare System. His promotion became effective earlier this spring.

Powers has been with Saint Francis since 2012, beginning as a reprocess technician. He remained in that role until 2014. He rejoined Saint Francis in 2019 as an assistant manager of environmental services.

Christen Siebert

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Cap America Inc. here announced last week it has promoted Christen Siebert to the position of senior financial analyst, responsible for financial reporting, data analysis and decision support.

She is also involved with the company's enterprise resource planning initiative, which, according to company CFO Curt Carr, is an important component in the company's future growth and success.

Siebert began her career at Cap America in 2018 and was promoted to assistant accounting manager that same year.