People News — New faces and new positions

Kristie Giompoletti-Shamoun has joined KBSI FOX23 and MyNetworkTV affiliate WDKA My49 as general manager, effective last week. The stations broadcast and cablecast television programming in the Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg market from their shared studios in Cape Girardeau.

Before coming to Cape Girardeau, Giompoletti-Shamoun was sales director at CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and was also sales manager and director of transactional sales at WMC, an NBC affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee.

She spent over a decade as an account executive at WREG CBS-3 in Memphis after starting her career at WABG in Greenwood, Mississippi.

Giompoletti-Shamoun is a native of Shaw, Mississippi, and a graduate of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, and is also a 2019 graduate of the Executive Program at Leadership Memphis.

KBSI and WDKA were sold earlier this year by Sinclair Broadcasting to Standard Media Group based in Nashville, Tennessee. Standard Media owns two other television stations, WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, and KLKN in Lincoln, Nebraska, both ABC affiliates.

Bryan Austin

Bryan Austin has been named the new principal at Jackson Junior High School and will replace Cory Crosnoe, who will retire before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Austin, who is currently an assistant principal at the school, was named principal at the Jackson School Board's meeting last week following interviews and input from school personnel.

Austin has been employed by the Jackson School District since 2009.

Darah Jirkovsky

Darah Jirkovsky, who has been development manager at the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation since 2016, has been named executive director of the foundation. The announcement of her promotion was made last week by Southeast president and CEO Ken Bateman.

In her development manager role, Jirkovsky oversaw a variety of fundraising campaigns and foundation events, including those benefiting patient care programs and Southeast Hospice. She also worked on the hospital's annual gala benefiting cancer patients, the foundation's largest and most successful fundraiser. In addition, she has worked closely with donors and potential donors and has contributed to grant-writing projects.

Before joining Southeast, she worked for other not-for-profit organizations, including the American Lung Association and March of Dimes.