People News — Mangiore promoted, Halter retires

S.M. Wilson, a construction management, design/build and general contracting company headquartered in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, has promoted Mike Mangiore to be the company's chief financial officer, replacing Mike Dohle, who is retiring from the position after more than two decades.
Mangiore has been with S.M. Wilson 10 years, most recently in the capacity of controller. He is a certified construction industry financial professional and holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, as well as a master's degree in business administration from Fontbonne University in St. Louis.
S.M. Wilson was founded in 1921 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In addition to Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, the company also has offices in Edwardsville, Illinois.
After 36 years with the Saint Francis Healthcare System, Doug Halter retired earlier this month from his position as biomedical services manager.
Halter began his career at Saint Francis in 1984 as a communications technician and was responsible for installing nurse call systems. He became a biomedical technician in 1987, assuming additional responsibilities of maintaining a variety of communications systems such as overhead paging, intercoms, pagers, encoders and television signal distribution.
He also served in an assistant manager position before becoming manager of biomedical services. In his management role, Halter was responsible for implementing preventive system maintenance to keep Saint Francis medical Center compliant with various agencies, such as The Joint Commission (formerly known as JCAHO, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations).