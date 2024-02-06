People News — Mangiore promoted, Halter retires

S.M. Wilson, a construction management, design/build and general contracting company headquartered in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, has promoted Mike Mangiore to be the company's chief financial officer, replacing Mike Dohle, who is retiring from the position after more than two decades.

Mangiore has been with S.M. Wilson 10 years, most recently in the capacity of controller. He is a certified construction industry financial professional and holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, as well as a master's degree in business administration from Fontbonne University in St. Louis.

S.M. Wilson was founded in 1921 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In addition to Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, the company also has offices in Edwardsville, Illinois.

