People News — Ducharme joins board, Carver on Forbes list

Fred Ducharme, vice president of TG Missouri in Perryville, has been appointed to the board of directors at SoutheastHEALTH, effective immediately.

Ducharme has more than 43 years of experience in various leadership roles in the automotive manufacturing sector and has broad experience in quality improvement, human resources, management and strategic alliance development.

In recent years, Ducharme has collaborated with area educational institutions to help build and strengthen the region's workforce. He has also played a key role in the partnership between TG Missouri and Ranken Technical College and helped sponsor a four-year industrial and systems engineering program at Southeast Missouri State University.

In addition to Ducharme, the SoutheastHEALTH Board of Directors comprises chairman Steve Green, vice chairman Jim Dufek, secretary Charles Kruse, treasurer Stan Crader, Frank Kinder, Donny Beasley, Curt Buchheit, Kevin Ford, Dr. Jamie Harrison, Mike Kohlfeld, Benjamin Lewis, Christine Mackey-Ross, Bob Neff, A.M. Spradling III and Angie Umfleet.