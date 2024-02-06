All sections
BusinessMay 15, 2023

Penzel Construction's prolific prosperity

Jackson-based Penzel Construction, founded 113 years ago by Linus Penzel and in its fourth generation of family-owned leadership, has embarked on what CEO Philip C. Penzel, in remarks Wednesday, May 10, called the largest project in Cape Girardeau County history — the expansion of the county lockup and simultaneous renovation of the historic 1908 courthouse in Jackson...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Philip C. Penzel, CEO of Jackson's Penzel Construction, speaks during the Tuesday, May 9, groundbreaking for the Cape Girardeau County jail expansion and old courthouse renovation in Jackson.
Philip C. Penzel, CEO of Jackson's Penzel Construction, speaks during the Tuesday, May 9, groundbreaking for the Cape Girardeau County jail expansion and old courthouse renovation in Jackson.Jeff Long

Jackson-based Penzel Construction, founded 113 years ago by Linus Penzel and in its fourth generation of family-owned leadership, has embarked on what CEO Philip C. Penzel, in remarks Wednesday, May 10, called the largest project in Cape Girardeau County history — the expansion of the county lockup and simultaneous renovation of the historic 1908 courthouse in Jackson.

At the request of the Southeast Missourian, Penzel provided a list of more than 50 building projects and 20 highway projects the firm has been part of in the past five years, almost entirely in Southeast Missouri.

Among the higher profile area recent Penzel projects:

  • Century Casino Cape Girardeau hotel (Cape Girardeau).
  • Century Casino gaming facility/hotel (Caruthersville).
  • Diverging diamond interchange/bridge work at Center Junction (between Cape Girardeau and Jackson).
  • Cape Girardeau County Justice Center (Jackson).
  • Cape Girardeau City Hall addition/renovation.
  • City of Jackson police station renovation/addition.
  • Southeast Missouri Pets adoption center (Cape Girardeau).
  • Central Municipal Pool renovations (Cape Girardeau).
  • Capaha Field ballfield addition and renovation (Cape Girardeau).

"Our values are very simple: always be honest. The first time you aren't, your credibility is ruined forever," according to www.penzel.com/history.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
