Penzel Construction's prolific prosperity

Jackson-based Penzel Construction, founded 113 years ago by Linus Penzel and in its fourth generation of family-owned leadership, has embarked on what CEO Philip C. Penzel, in remarks Wednesday, May 10, called the largest project in Cape Girardeau County history — the expansion of the county lockup and simultaneous renovation of the historic 1908 courthouse in Jackson.

At the request of the Southeast Missourian, Penzel provided a list of more than 50 building projects and 20 highway projects the firm has been part of in the past five years, almost entirely in Southeast Missouri.

Among the higher profile area recent Penzel projects: