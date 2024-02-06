Peggy Kelley to retire from Alliance Bank

Peggy Kelley is retiring as an Alliance Bank mortgage loan originator.
A reception for Kelley will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the bank's Cape Girardeau branch, 217 N. Kingshighway.
"Peggy has been a big asset to Alliance Bank for the past 15 years. We will certainly miss her and wish her all the best in retirement," said Wade Bartels, Alliance Bank president and CEO.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.