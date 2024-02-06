DEXTER, Mo. — As Southeast Missouri State University alumna Grace Sammarco walked across the stage in the Show Me Center in 2019 to receive her diploma, she said she never felt more lost in her life.

Sammarco was eight months pregnant at the time and preparing to become a young mother at the age of 22, something Sammarco said she didn't feel ready for, while also facing doubts about her career choices.

Fast forward to the present and Sammarco is preparing to open a brick-and-mortar location in Dexter for her clothing store, Peachy Keen Boutique, which features quality boho-chic clothing for the young professional woman, as well as a line for children.

Peachy Keen Boutique will host a ribbon-cutting and "sip-n-shop" event for the store's grand opening at 3 p.m. Friday at 915 W. Business 60.

Sammarco graduated from Southeast in May 2019 with a major in fashion merchandising and a minor in entrepreneurship.

Her daughter, Kennedy, was born at the end of the following June.

Sammarco said throughout her college career and overall in life, she often felt "like a mess," but upon graduating and giving birth to her daughter, those feelings intensified.

"I didn't know how to be a mom, I didn't know what I was doing, I didn't know if my full-time job was what I wanted to be doing — I had no idea who I was, or what I wanted to be," Sammarco said. "I just felt very lost and confused."