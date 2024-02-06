All sections
BusinessApril 25, 2022

Payne joins Cape Girardeau law firm

Bryan Payne has joined the Cape Girardeau office of Spencer Fane law firm at 1650 N. Kingshighway, Suite 204. Payne will serve as a litigator.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Bryan Payne has joined the Cape Girardeau office of Spencer Fane law firm at 1650 N. Kingshighway, Suite 204.

Payne will serve as a litigator.

