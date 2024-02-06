Party like it's 1999? Probably not this year

How will you spend New Year's Eve?

A new survey released a few days ago has revealed more people than usual plan to stay home Thursday night and ring in the new year by watching television coverage of the ball drop in New York's Times Square.

That's not surprising, as coronavirus continues to surge and as health and government officials urge people to stay home and avoid large social gatherings.

Many bars, restaurants and other venues that otherwise would have been teaming with New Year's Eve revelers have had to modify any plans they had for celebratory parties in order to comply with social-distancing regulations.

As for the aforementioned Times Square ball drop Thursday night, organizers have announced this year's event will be "virtually enhanced" and "socially distanced," the exact antithesis of the iconic celebration, which typically draws shoulder-to-shoulder masses of people from all over the world.

To borrow a line from an early '80s song by Prince, not many people will be partying this year like it's 1999 (or like it's 2019, for that matter).

A study released earlier this month by www.DrugAbuse.com, provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment resources, indicated on average only about 1 in 10 Americans who normally would have gone to a New Year's Eve party plan to do so this year.

In Missouri, the number was slightly higher with 15% of survey respondents saying they were optimistic they would be out partying on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, in Kansas and South Dakota, 21% of survey participants said they plan to go to a New Year's Eve gathering, while only 7% of those surveyed in Nevada, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming said they plan to do so.