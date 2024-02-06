Parson names Ford, Moore to boards

Andrew Moore

Andrew Moore, M.D., of Cape Girardeau was named to the Board of Governors of Southeast Missouri State University. Moore, an oncologist, is medical director of Southeast Cancer Center and holds additional roles for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service line, plus Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

