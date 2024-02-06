Parson names Ford, Moore to boards

Two local men are among seven appointments announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.
Joshua Ford, of Cape Girardeau was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Ford has worked in the funeral industry for more than 13 years and has been vice president of family-owned Ford and Sons Funeral Home since 2017.
Andrew Moore, M.D., of Cape Girardeau was named to the Board of Governors of Southeast Missouri State University. Moore, an oncologist, is medical director of Southeast Cancer Center and holds additional roles for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service line, plus Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
