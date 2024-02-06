Papa John’s to open second Cape Girardeau location

Cape Girardeau businesses will celebrate grand openings and new locations with ribbon-cuttings this week.
• A new Papa John’s pizzeria will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road. It will open to the public the next day.
• Todt Roofing & Construction will celebrate the opening of its new location, along with Lincoln & McBride Exteriors’, with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at 856 N. Kingshighway.
