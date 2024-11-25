Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses

Existing businesses have applied with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department to offer new locations and services.
• John Eric and Vanessa Klein opened a Papa Johns restaurant at 1707 N. Kingshighway, the second such franchise in the city. Its opening day was Friday, Nov. 22. The Kleins own the other Cape Girardeau Papa Johns as well as locations in Jackson, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. In addition to the city’s Papa Johns restaurants, they also own 36 Restaurant & Bar, BG’s Deli, Seis Amigos and Seis Express in Cape Girardeau.
• Greg Vaughn of Cape Girardeau applied for his Media Leaf LLC digital marketing and content creation business to be able to provide additional services. It is located at 879 N. Kingshighway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.