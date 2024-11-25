All sections
BusinessNovember 25, 2024

Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses

Papa Johns expands in Cape Girardeau with a new location, while Media Leaf LLC seeks a business license for digital marketing services.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A new Papa Johns location on North Kingshighway opened Friday, Nov. 22, the second Papa Johns franchise in Cape Girardeau. Its owners operate several Papa Johns throughout Southeast Missouri.
A new Papa Johns location on North Kingshighway opened Friday, Nov. 22, the second Papa Johns franchise in Cape Girardeau. Its owners operate several Papa Johns throughout Southeast Missouri.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Existing businesses have applied with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department to offer new locations and services.

• John Eric and Vanessa Klein opened a Papa Johns restaurant at 1707 N. Kingshighway, the second such franchise in the city. Its opening day was Friday, Nov. 22. The Kleins own the other Cape Girardeau Papa Johns as well as locations in Jackson, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. In addition to the city’s Papa Johns restaurants, they also own 36 Restaurant & Bar, BG’s Deli, Seis Amigos and Seis Express in Cape Girardeau.

• Greg Vaughn of Cape Girardeau applied for his Media Leaf LLC digital marketing and content creation business to be able to provide additional services. It is located at 879 N. Kingshighway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

