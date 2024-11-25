Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses

Existing businesses have applied with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department to offer new locations and services.

• John Eric and Vanessa Klein opened a Papa Johns restaurant at 1707 N. Kingshighway, the second such franchise in the city. Its opening day was Friday, Nov. 22. The Kleins own the other Cape Girardeau Papa Johns as well as locations in Jackson, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. In addition to the city’s Papa Johns restaurants, they also own 36 Restaurant & Bar, BG’s Deli, Seis Amigos and Seis Express in Cape Girardeau.