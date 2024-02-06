Panera founder to step down as CEO

NEW YORK -- Panera Bread founder Ron Shaich is stepping down as CEO and the company is buying Au Bon Pain -- bringing together two chains the executive helped build.

The companies did not disclose last week how much Panera was paying for Au Bon Pain, an acquisition it said will boost its presence at airports, hospitals and colleges. Those are places where chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts are strong.

Shaich, 63, will be replaced as CEO on Jan. 1 by Blaine Hurst, who oversees Panera's restaurants. Shaich will stay as Panera's chairman and will continue to work on the chain's strategy and future acquisitions.

Shaich said he's not exactly stepping out: "I'm more broadening," he said in an interview. He also said it was "too early to comment" on how Panera will use Au Bon Pain or whether the brand will continue.

It's been a year of change for Panera: In July, it was bought and taken private for more than $7 billion by JAB Holding Co., a European company that controls Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee and other chains.

At the time, Shaich said he wouldn't leave the CEO post: "They'll need to carry me out with my boots on," he said in April. But in a statement Wednesday, he called it "the right time for me to step down as CEO while still staying involved in the business."