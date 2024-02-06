Panel of Champions event Oct. 14

This story is updated.

Six Southeast Missouri State University coaches will be featured Thursday in a "Panel of Champions" event hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Women's Impact Network (WIN) and sponsored by Heartland Custom Flooring from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson.

Women's basketball coach Rekha Patterson, gymnastics coach Ashley Lawson, softball coach Mark Redburn, soccer coach Heather Nelson, tennis coach Mary Beth Gunn and volleyball coach Julie Yankus are all scheduled to appear.