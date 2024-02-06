Being stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdowns caused people to take a look around, and what many people saw were piles — of clothes, books, papers, boxes. Clutter.

For some, the time at home made it possible to tackle the clutter and organize some long-delayed projects.

Lindsey Neels, a professional organizer and kindergarten teacher, said she noticed an uptick in people's desire to get organized and declutter during the pandemic.

Getting organized is a common New Year's resolution, so she's used to a January rise in interest, however, Neels said, "I definitely think that with the pandemic, it's been in the forefront of a lot of people's minds."

Holly Moran, founder and lead organizer of Holly Homemaker, a professional organizational service, said the business idea for home organization was in the works for years, but the pandemic prompted her to go for it.

A before picture of a project done by Holly Homemaker. Submitted

Since she started in February last year, business has been steady for Moran.

"It ended up being the perfect time since people were stuck at home," she said. "Even with the recent winter weather, we're kind of stuck and isolated at home; it just really makes you very aware the chaos and the disorganization."

More functional

In addition to general clutter, spaces within homes needed to be utilized in unique ways to accommodate a new way of living, such as home offices, which became a necessity for many people working remotely.

"People were finding different purposes and functionalities for a room," Moran said. "Not only is it your bedroom, now you have a corner that has to be your office, too, creating a new set of problems."

Holly Moran of Holly Homemaker Submitted

Being locked down at home has made people more aware of untidiness or disorganization, she said.

The goal for both Moran and Neels is to help clients make homes more purposeful and functional for families, while recognizing everyone has different goals.

Moran often directs clients to downsize and eliminate items in the home as a starting point.

She said tells clients, "You can have the space or you can have the stuff. We can organize your stuff, but minimizing is the first step, otherwise we're just going to be shuffling stuff from A to B."

Less stress

According to Psychology Today, clearing clutter has benefits such as creating a sense of confidence, reducing anxiety and even occasionally finding long-lost treasures.

Neels added, "Keeping a home free from clutter makes a "huge difference mentally for myself, and I just love helping other people get there, too."

Neels said she believes the benefit of decluttering on mental health is "just unmatched. Having a clean and clear space in an environment is going to improve everything in your life, and you're not even going to realize it until you've done it.

"There's such a strong connection between anxiety and depression and your environment. If you can have control of it, and only have the things that you love and everything has a home, you're just going to feel so much better," Neels said.