Pandemic? Highway Construction? No Problem!

Opening a new business, even under the best of circumstances, is never easy.

But opening a hotel during a global pandemic and in the middle of a major highway construction project can be especially challenging.

In spite of those obstacles, the Patel family from South St. Louis County (no relation to Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and entrepreneur Andy Patel) is up for the challenge.

The family's hotel management company, Midwest Hospitality Group, opened the new four-story, 80-room Best Western Plus hotel on South Old Orchard Road in Jackson last Monday, June 15, and commemorated the opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

"To finally see the fruits of our labor opening is a great feeling," project manager Jay Patel told me as he and other family members prepared to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Work on the hotel started last summer, about six months later than originally planned because the family was waiting for work to begin on the interchange reconstruction project at the nearby intersection of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, commonly referred to as Center Junction.

"The Center Junction work delayed start of the (hotel) project," Jay told me. "Had that not been going on, we probably would have been open by the fourth quarter of 2019."

The start of the highway project was delayed several months last year when initial bids came in higher than expected. However, work on the hotel couldn't be postponed because it had to be completed by this summer as required by its tax increment financing (TIF) restrictions.

The final months of the hotel's construction was complicated by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The challenge then was obviously health. It was a big factor for our subcontractors as we tried to find a balance between construction progress and the safety of workers," Jay said. "Not everyone was comfortable being here (during the pandemic)."

Including the new Best Western Plus in Jackson, the Patel family owns and operates five hotels along the I-55 corridor from St. Louis south to Sikeston, Missouri. Husband and wife Alex and Pinki Patel manage the Jackson hotel.

They say they're optimistic about the new hotel's initial success in spite of the coronavirus, which has curtailed business and leisure travel resulting in significant declines in hotel occupancies -- and increases in employee layoffs -- at many hotels. Earlier this month, it was announced more than 2,200 hotel workers were being laid off or furloughed at about 15 hotels in the St. Louis area because of a reduced demand for hotel rooms.

"It's a big challenge right now because the pandemic has affected the entire hospitality industry throughout the nation," Alex said. "But some locations are still maintaining occupancy levels."

"It will be tough, but we're hoping we'll have a normal ramp up time we've typically been used to when we've opened hotels in the past, " commented Andy Patel, another member of the Patel family (and again, no relation to Andy Patel of Cape Girardeau). "With COVID-19 slowly starting to dwindle down, and hopefully it will continue that way, our main concern would be the interstate construction. When Exit 99 opens, that should help us quite a bit."

The hotel's close proximity to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex will also serve to boost room reservations, he said.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs sees the hotel as a major component of the overall development of the Center Junction area.

"In a few years, you won't recognize it," he said. "The new diverging diamond interchange and the businesses that will be developed on both sides of the interchange will transform the area."