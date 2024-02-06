For the second consecutive year, the Community Counseling Center Foundation has postponed its Craft Beer Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was planned for Oct. 9.

"Our board and beerfest committee have discussed at length the current COVID-19 situation and the impact it is having on our community," foundation executive director Michelle Ramsey said, adding "to hold the beerfest this year would simply be irresponsible of us, as there is no way we can ensure the necessary social distancing required for the safety of those who attend."

Ramsey said alternate dates in the spring of 2022 are being considered. Including this fall's Craft Beer Festival, the Community Counseling Center has postponed or canceled nine fundraising events because of the pandemic.