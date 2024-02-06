Panda Beer, anyone? Craft beers flow in middle-class China

SHANGHAI -- "Panda Beer," "Little General," "Flying Fist IPA," and "Mandarin Wheat" were among the offerings on tap at a craft beer exhibition last week in Shanghai dedicated to expanding the palette of Chinese consumers and promoting sales of high-end brews.

The 2018 Craft Beer of China Exhibition features breweries such as Rasenburg Beer, Myth Monkey Brewing, Lazy Taps, Goose Island and Boxing Cat Brewery that are sharing tips on the latest technology and sales trends as Chinese shift from legacy brews to more experimental, refined and expensive flavors.

From taps at the expo flowed creative mixes of flavors and traditions, a swirling cocktail of Chinese ingredients, barley, hops and spices from around the world.

"After drinking it (craft beer), it feels much better than the domestic industry beer, and then you just can't leave it," said Yu Shiqi, a 40-year old craft beer consumer at the expo who dreams of brewing his own.

There's money to be made in China, which drinks a quarter of all beer worldwide, and small-batch brewers and giant multinationals are cashing in. Though craft beer is far from upstaging local beer behemoths like Tsingtao that dominate the $28 billion national beer market, it is rising in popularity as small breweries open up in China's major metropolitan areas such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

In this May 16 photo, attendees inspect brewing equipment at the 2018 Craft Beer of China Exhibition in Shanghai. Hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts, investors and brewers are attending an exhibition in Shanghai dedicated to expanding the palette of Chinese consumers and promoting sales of high-end brews. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

Craft beers are typically more expensive than mass-market, low-alcohol content brews like Budweiser and China's Yanjing. But as China's middle class grows, so too does its tastes for finer products.

A couple of years ago, craft beer made up only 0.3 percent of total beer consumption. It has since risen to about 5 percent, said Darren Guo, one of the exhibition's organizers, who expect to see 30 percent growth in the craft beer market every year until 2020. "Beer culture is pretty much on the beginning or starting level."