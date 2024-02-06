All sections
BusinessApril 18, 2022

Pamela Himstedt leaves EBO

Pamela Himstedt, FNP-BC, is leaving Cape Girardeau's EBO MD and will go into semi-retirement, according to EBO administrator Tony Thompson. Himstedt's last day in the practice will be April 30.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Pamela Himstedt
Pamela Himstedt

Pamela Himstedt, FNP-BC, is leaving Cape Girardeau's EBO MD and will go into semi-retirement, according to EBO administrator Tony Thompson.

Himstedt's last day in the practice will be April 30.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

