Pam Sander joins Cape Girardeau travel agency

Pam Sander, recently retired Southeast Missouri State University controller, has joined 1st Class Travel of Cape Girardeau.
The agency said Sander's specialty is designing ski vacations, visits to National Park sites with expertise in hiking tours, cruise vacations and self-driving Iceland tours.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.