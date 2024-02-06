Pain relief is topic of free program

Cape Girardeau chiropractor Greg Pursley will host a free Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss how he and his staff work to provide pain relief to patients.
The program is free but registration is required.
To register, call (573) 335-9188.
