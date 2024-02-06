Page named to nurse practitioner position at Saint Francis

Kara A. Page, AGACNP-BC, is working as an acute care nurse practitioner with hospitalists at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Formerly a registered nurse in Saint Francis' progressive care unit, Page has earned nursing degrees from Southeast Missouri State and Maryville universities.
