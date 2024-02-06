Paducah company buying area Wink's stores

After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky.
"We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out the details," Stanfield told the Missourian on Friday, adding that store employees and vendors were recently informed of the pending sale.
The transaction includes the Wink's locations in Cape Girardeau -- at 2017 Perryville Road and 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive -- and the Wink's near the junction of Route K and Highway 25 west of Cape Girardeau near Gordonville.
Terms of the sale, which Stanfield said should be finalized in the coming weeks, were not disclosed.
The sale does not affect My Daddy's Cheesecake, which Stanfield's family also owns.
"We will also continue to wholesale My Daddy's Cheesecake products to Wink's stores," he said.
Acee's has five other convenience store operations, one in Western Kentucky and four in Southern Illinois. The company also owns and operates two restaurants -- a Huddle House and a Quiznos sandwich shop -- both in Metropolis, Illinois.
Although their ownership will change, Stanfield said the stores here will continue to be known as Wink's. The stores are named after Bud Winkler from whom Stanfield purchased the original Wink's, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, in 1988.
