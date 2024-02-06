Paducah company buying area Wink's stores

After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky.

"We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out the details," Stanfield told the Missourian on Friday, adding that store employees and vendors were recently informed of the pending sale.

The transaction includes the Wink's locations in Cape Girardeau -- at 2017 Perryville Road and 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive -- and the Wink's near the junction of Route K and Highway 25 west of Cape Girardeau near Gordonville.

Terms of the sale, which Stanfield said should be finalized in the coming weeks, were not disclosed.