Paddlewheeler returns to Cape Girardeau

American Heritage, formerly known as Queen of the Mississippi paddlewheeler, will be docked from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the Cape Girardeau riverfront.
The vessel, owned by American Cruise Lines, will be carrying 130 passengers, according to VisitCape, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Because of security concerns, only ticketed passengers are allowed aboard the boat.
At presstime, four more riverboat visits are expected at the Cape Girardeau riverfront before winter:
