Owners work to keep businesses afloat through COVID pandemic

While many business owners have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, three local businesses owned by Southeast Missouri State University alumni have defied the odds.

Burrito-Ville restaurant owned by Justin Denton, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owned by Micheal "Crank" Curry and Board & Brush Cape Girardeau owned by Brittney Swicionis have remained afloat over the last year.

Burrito-Ville

Because of COVID-19, Burrito-Ville had to take special precautions to keep employees and customers safe, including fewer available seats, spacing out of tables and buying masks for employees. The restaurant now serves food in to-go containers, and many items, from forks to plates, have gone to single-use, instead of washing items.

Denton said his profits were negatively affected by not being able to buy items that were previously available and having to buy more expensive compostable to-go boxes, instead of Styrofoam.

"In the beginning, a lot of items had gone up and were hard to find — meat and milk were especially hard to find at times, toilet paper, masks, sanitizers," he said. "The stuff that we use daily, everyone else was working on hoarding, or everybody else was buying, and it wasn't as easy to get as it normally was."

But, he said Burrito-Ville had already been set up to do take-out orders, and employees got a lot better at it during the pandemic.

Overall, Denton said he is thankful COVID-19 did not have a devastating impact on his business.

Denton said he is hopeful the COVID-19 vaccines will help businesses go back to normal again. He said the outlook is good, as vaccines are available to all adults in Missouri as of Friday.

Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal "Crank" Curry says he has had to rethink his business' focus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy Micheal "Crank" Curry

Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio

Curry, owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, had a different experience from Denton. Fingerprint is an umbrella business — a dance studio for children and adults interested in hip hop dancing, as well as a video and media company, that provides DJing services and does concerts and event planning.

Fingerprint closed March 15 of last year, around the time the children he teaches were home on spring break. After three days, Curry decided to use Zoom for his classes. He said he was already on Zoom, teaching hip hop dance classes to kids from Los Angeles.

The studio closed for approximately four months. Curry started to have indoor classes beginning in January.

Curry said his method of teaching through the pandemic was to go half online and half in person, similar to what schools and universities are doing; however, when he reopened, he only had five kids sign up, down from 30, resulting a significant drop in funds. He said the videography and DJing side of his business were the only things keeping his business afloat.