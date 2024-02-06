Owners of Cobblestone Corner boutique retire in Jackson

The owners of Cobblestone Corner boutique in uptown Jackson, Janey Foust and Amy Beussink, have decided to retire after nine years in business at 130 S. High St.
Foust and Beussink, according to the boutique's Facebook page, have sold the business and will turn over the keys to a new owner March 31.
A 40% off store-closing sale is underway on most items.
