Overcoming adversity, Cape Girardeau woman has ice cream 'mobile'

Five 7 Treats literally may embody the words of a well-loved old rhyme: "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!"

Andrea Dienstbach, a 2006 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, is Five 7 Treats' food truck proprietor and makes no secret of her passion for the product she sells.

"I'm in love with ice cream and have it daily," the Farmington, Missouri, native said.

Five 7 Treats sells prepackaged ice cream but has branched out into selling snow cones, too,

The name of the business, which launched in the winter of 2020, is an homage to the 573 area code.

Family circumstances caused Dienstbach, 36, to launch the mobile enterprise.