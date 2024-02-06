All sections
August 14, 2023

Overcoming adversity, Cape Girardeau woman has ice cream 'mobile'

Andrea Dienstbach, a 2006 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, is Five 7 Treats' food truck proprietor and makes no secret of her passion for the product she sells...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andrea Dienstbach is proprietor of Five 7 Treats, an ice cream mobile truck operating out of Cape Girardeau.
Andrea Dienstbach is proprietor of Five 7 Treats, an ice cream mobile truck operating out of Cape Girardeau.

Five 7 Treats literally may embody the words of a well-loved old rhyme: "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!"

Andrea Dienstbach, a 2006 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, is Five 7 Treats' food truck proprietor and makes no secret of her passion for the product she sells.

"I'm in love with ice cream and have it daily," the Farmington, Missouri, native said.

Five 7 Treats sells prepackaged ice cream but has branched out into selling snow cones, too,

The name of the business, which launched in the winter of 2020, is an homage to the 573 area code.

Family circumstances caused Dienstbach, 36, to launch the mobile enterprise.

"I had been working in an office for about 15 years and my daddy became extremely sick, so during COVID my husband and I started a food truck so I could have some income but care for my father at the same time," she said.

"Fast forward, my oldest son was diagnosed with brain cancer, so the business allowed me to attend to all of my son's medical stuff, too, while taking the truck out whenever I had the time."

Dienstbach said she does not come from wealth and consequently is careful of the prices she charges.

"I don't jack my prices up because I don't want to see a child, scrounging for change, come up to the truck and not be able to buy something."

Dienstbach said customers may check Facebook to find upcoming locations for her food truck. She also encourages patrons to call her on her cellphone for information: (573) 450-6900.

