All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 16, 2022
Over the Edge returns Friday after hiatus
Over the Edge, a fundraiser of United Way of Southeast Missouri, returns Friday after a two-year COVID break. The event again will be held at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South dormitory, with participants rappelling 147 feet from the roof to the ground in support of UW-SEMO's network of 28 funded partners...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, left, with SEMO associate director for student life Bruce Skinner at United Way of Southeast Missouri's Over the Edge fundraiser May 17, 2019, at Towers South dormitory in Cape Girardeau. The rapelling event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, returns May 20.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, left, with SEMO associate director for student life Bruce Skinner at United Way of Southeast Missouri's Over the Edge fundraiser May 17, 2019, at Towers South dormitory in Cape Girardeau. The rapelling event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, returns May 20.Southeast Missourian file

Over the Edge, a fundraiser of United Way of Southeast Missouri, returns Friday after a two-year COVID break.

The event again will be held at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South dormitory, with participants rappelling 147 feet from the roof to the ground in support of UW-SEMO's network of 28 funded partners.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rappelers, called "edgers," will take part in the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations to the event may be made at www.give.overtheedge.events/ote-uwsemo2020.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy