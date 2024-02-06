Over the Edge returns Friday after hiatus

Over the Edge, a fundraiser of United Way of Southeast Missouri, returns Friday after a two-year COVID break.
The event again will be held at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South dormitory, with participants rappelling 147 feet from the roof to the ground in support of UW-SEMO's network of 28 funded partners.
Rappelers, called "edgers," will take part in the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations to the event may be made at www.give.overtheedge.events/ote-uwsemo2020.
