Mark Winkler retires Wednesday, July 12, as Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director.

Winkler, an alumnus of Perryville, Missouri's St. Vincent dePaul High School, has spent 33 years in the field — 28 years with state emergency management and the last five as leader of Cape Girardeau County's Office of Emergency Management.

Winkler's successor, Sam Herndon V, says he appreciates his current superior's effort to deal with disasters and other emergencies.

"I've got big shoes to fill. Mark came in and put together a plan and followed through on everything he set his sights on," said Herndon, 40. "I feel pretty confident in the resources we have in the county. if a disaster were to happen in Cape County, we have the resources and the personnel to really hit the ground running early to keep everybody safe."

One of the plans started under Winkler's watch is the county's new $4.8 million Emergency Operations Center, now being built at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau near exit 102 of Interstate 55.

The expectation is the building will be operational by mid-2024.

Sides Construction of Jackson was selected April 13 to be general contractor for the 13,440-square-foot structure, which will be designed to withstand tornadic-level winds.

Winkler's proposal was to have all the county's emergency equipment under one roof.

"In a disaster, time is of the essence. With the EOC, we're very close to the interstate, and everything we need will be here. Right now, we have to go to five different locations in the county to collect the equipment we need when the worst happens, which can delay us for quite a while in an emergency rollout," he said.

Traumatic experiences

During his years in emergency management in the state, Winkler points to two memorable events.