Mark Winkler retires Wednesday, July 12, as Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director.
Winkler, an alumnus of Perryville, Missouri's St. Vincent dePaul High School, has spent 33 years in the field — 28 years with state emergency management and the last five as leader of Cape Girardeau County's Office of Emergency Management.
Winkler's successor, Sam Herndon V, says he appreciates his current superior's effort to deal with disasters and other emergencies.
"I've got big shoes to fill. Mark came in and put together a plan and followed through on everything he set his sights on," said Herndon, 40. "I feel pretty confident in the resources we have in the county. if a disaster were to happen in Cape County, we have the resources and the personnel to really hit the ground running early to keep everybody safe."
One of the plans started under Winkler's watch is the county's new $4.8 million Emergency Operations Center, now being built at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau near exit 102 of Interstate 55.
The expectation is the building will be operational by mid-2024.
Sides Construction of Jackson was selected April 13 to be general contractor for the 13,440-square-foot structure, which will be designed to withstand tornadic-level winds.
Winkler's proposal was to have all the county's emergency equipment under one roof.
"In a disaster, time is of the essence. With the EOC, we're very close to the interstate, and everything we need will be here. Right now, we have to go to five different locations in the county to collect the equipment we need when the worst happens, which can delay us for quite a while in an emergency rollout," he said.
During his years in emergency management in the state, Winkler points to two memorable events.
One is two decades old and the other is of more recent vintage.
Jackson's EF3 tornado May 7, 2003, destroyed 12 homes and three businesses, with a total of 134 homes and 11 businesses left damaged by powerful winds clocking more than 200 miles per hour.
"A few businesses never recovered. Putting aside the very worst outcome, the loss of life, it is traumatic for a business owner to lose property so suddenly," Winkler opined.
Winkler called the now-ended COVID-19 emergency "a slow-moving disaster," which he said showed how different constituencies can come together when it really matters.
"We had conference calls every day and developed the new incident command structure. The cities of Cape and Jackson, Cape County and SEMO University acted independently, but we also worked together under an umbrella of understanding. We showed we could do it and we're all better positioned for the next time something big happens," said Winkler, 66.
"I would suggest a business look at insurability. In city government, the fire department constantly works to get its ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating down so premiums are cheaper. To guard against earthquake damage, make sure heavy equipment is on the ground, tie items to the wall to prevent loss and secure your light fixtures so they don't fall on you," he said, noting more vigilant personal and business preparedness might have had an impact on the deadly April 5 twister aftermath in Bollinger County.
"Emergency management is cyclical. If it's not happening today, people don't think about it. But if it literally happens in your backyard, like the recent tornado, the general public comes to life. I guarantee you if everybody would have had a weather radio alert in their homes or places of business in early April, we wouldn't have heard that we needed an outdoor warning siren. We heard people say their coverage went out because cellphones didn't work. A weather alert radio plugged into the wall but with batteries as backup could have told everybody in Bollinger County a tornado was heading their way. A radio like that wouldn't have stopped the disaster but it could give a timeframe for it so you can seek shelter," Winkler said.
Winkler said it is important to have good people to work with in emergency management and singled out county commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst for praise.
"I couldn't have had three better commissioners. They've been wonderful to work for. They know how important emergency preparedness is, and it's with their support and backing that the EOC is being built. They want the county prepared, plus they understand our county has the resources and personnel that can help service the whole region," he said.
