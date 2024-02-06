OSHA withdraws vaccination rule

Following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its vaccination and testing emergency mandate originally issued Nov. 5.
The now-withdrawn requirement applied to large American employers with 100 or more employees as a protection from workplace exposure to COVID-19.
OSHA said while it is pulling the enforceable rule, it will continue to encourage U.S. workers to receive inoculations against the coronavirus.
