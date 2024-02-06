Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reported a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed in July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.