Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world.
The Bulletin reported a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.
Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed in July.
The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.
But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu led to Blockbuster declaring bankruptcy in 2010.
The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.
The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.
Manager Sandi Harding said the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.
