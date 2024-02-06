All sections
BusinessMarch 18, 2019

Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world. The Bulletin reported a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet...

Associated Press
Scott Thornton takes a selfie July 13 in front of the Bend, Oregon, Blockbuster.
Scott Thornton takes a selfie July 13 in front of the Bend, Oregon, Blockbuster.Ryan Brennecke ~ The Bulletin via AP, file

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reported a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed in July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu led to Blockbuster declaring bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.

Manager Sandi Harding said the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.

Business
