Oran grocery store closes

Oran Food Mart, which opened at 115 N. Railroad St. in the Scott County town four years ago, has closed.
The store, with 4,240-square-feet of retail space and sitting on more than a half acre, replaced David's Food Mart, which itself closed in December 2017 after almost 20 years in business.
The property has a current list price of $199,900.
