Online shopping is convenient but can be risky for consumers

It should come as no surprise online shopping has been growing in popularity.

Three years ago, it was estimated e-commerce accounted for about 10.4% of retail sales in the United States, and by last year, that number had increased to just over 14%. In 2019, online retail sales in the U.S. totaled just under $587 billion, second only to China's $1.9 trillion worth of online commerce.

Earlier this year, economists were predicting American consumers would be making about 22% of their retail purchases online by 2023.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second half of March, shortly after President Donald Trump declared a state of national emergency when the coronavirus outbreak was beginning to spread in the United States, e-commerce spending was up more than 40% compared to the same period in 2019.

Walmart's online sales have reportedly increased 74% during the pandemic and Best Buy has reported a 250% increase in online purchases among its customers.

Consumers are discovering they can buy everything from groceries to automobiles online from the safety and convenience of their computer keyboards, without wearing a face mask or maintaining "social distancing" while they shop.

But along with online shopping comes a new set of concerns related to online scams and e-commerce fraud.

According to the Better Business Bureau, online purchase scams were the third most prevalent type of consumer scam in 2019, accounting for 24.3% of all scams reported to the BBB's Scam Tracker consumer fraud reporting system. (The top two fraud schemes reported to BBB last year were employment scams, in which a person is hired for a nonexistent job and is required to supply personal information and "purchase equipment" for that job, and scams related to cryptocurrency in which investors are scammed into buying digital assets that don't exist.)

The most common products promised, but not delivered once payment was made, were in the categories of clothing/jewelry, home/furniture and medical/nutrition.

"Nationally, we've seen a lot of online scams during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Whitney Quick, regional director of the BBB office in Cape Girardeau. "There have been nearly 1,000 COVID reports filed nationally to Scam Tracker. At least 40% of those are online purchase scams, many by people who attempted to purchase medical grade face masks and never received them."

While the vast majority of online retailers are legitimate, there are some steps internet shoppers should always use when considering an online purchase. Among them: