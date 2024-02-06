Tim Merideth, broker/owner of Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, said Friday the news "is a bit of a relief," adding Zillow's iBuying program felt like another step in the online real estate marketplace company's effort to "control" the overall market.

Zillow, which launched in 2006, did an estimated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2019, the last revenue figure available.

Merideth added a home buyer or seller is better off with a local real estate agent.

"A real estate transaction for a consumer is a complex and infrequent transaction," Merideth said. "Having a local set of eyes who is competent in the market, knows what local values are and an area's unique set of circumstances provides a degree of comfort and certainly saves time for buyers and sellers."

