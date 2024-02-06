All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessOctober 25, 2021
Online real estate giant Zillow stops buying houses, local brokerage owner relieved
Inman News reports the real estate platform Zillow is stopping, at least temporarily, its iBuying program. Zillow's home-flipping business, Zillow Offers, will stop signing new contracts as "the company addresses a backlog of its properties still in the renovation pipeline," a Zillow spokesman said Oct. 18...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Tim Merideth's name.

Inman News reports the real estate platform Zillow is stopping, at least temporarily, its iBuying program.

Tim Merideth
Tim Merideth

Zillow's home-flipping business, Zillow Offers, will stop signing new contracts as "the company addresses a backlog of its properties still in the renovation pipeline," a Zillow spokesman said Oct. 18.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tim Merideth, broker/owner of Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, said Friday the news "is a bit of a relief," adding Zillow's iBuying program felt like another step in the online real estate marketplace company's effort to "control" the overall market.

Zillow, which launched in 2006, did an estimated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2019, the last revenue figure available.

Merideth added a home buyer or seller is better off with a local real estate agent.

"A real estate transaction for a consumer is a complex and infrequent transaction," Merideth said. "Having a local set of eyes who is competent in the market, knows what local values are and an area's unique set of circumstances provides a degree of comfort and certainly saves time for buyers and sellers."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Wall Street drifts to more records after Chinese stocks soar
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy