One-third of Americans are Christmas debtors

According to Lending Tree, 36% of U.S. consumers went into debt this holiday season, owing an average of $1,249.
Most holiday debtors put their purchases on credit cards, but for the first time, nearly four in 10 shoppers used so-called "buy now, pay later" financing to spread out expenses.
More than 2,000 adults were surveyed between Dec. 14 and 20 for the report.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.