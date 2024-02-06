OnBoard founder brings 'humanity' to HR position

Megan Frank studied forensic science at Southeast Missouri State University and graduated 10 years ago with a degree in chemistry, which eventually led her to a career in human resources.

Wait. What?

"It took a lot of finding out what I liked and what I was good at to get to where I'm at today," said Frank, the chief operations officer at OnBoard, a human-resources consulting firm in Cape Girardeau.

Frank founded OnBoard early last year after spending the better part of a decade in various jobs ranging from land surveying, real estate and chemical engineering to financial service marketing and medical lab work.

But it was as a teenager in Springfield, Illinois, when Frank had her first "human resources" assignment.

"My dad owned a land surveying company there and that's where I started my HR career," she explained. "It was him and a couple of guys. I was the first female to work there, so I had to write a sexual-harassment policy because there was no need for it before then."

While still in high school, she started helping her father with the company's payroll duties and developed a set of office policies and company procedures.

"I also helped him with hirings, watched him do firings and things like that," she said.

'I fell in love with Cape'

After comparing several universities, Frank chose to enroll at Southeast Missouri State University in 2006, intending to study business, but then found herself drawn to chemistry.

"I was good at it, it was easy for me, so I switched to forensic science and thought about going into the FBI or something like that," she said.

Not only was Frank drawn to chemistry, she was also drawn to Cape Girardeau.

"I fell in love with Cape," she said, "and knew this was where I wanted to eventually wanted to come back to, but you don't always get what you want right out of school."

Frank returned to the family land surveying business until she found a chemistry position at Archer Daniels Midland.

"We did quality assurance testing, and if products didn't meet guidelines, sometimes we would have to tell very angry managers they had to shut the entire plant down, drain the tanks and redo it," Frank said. "So I learned a lot of management skills there."

After six months at ADM, Frank went back to the family business.

"I was drawn back to the business side of things, so I started to go back to school for land surveying with the intention of taking over the company," she said.

"I worked for my dad for two years, but about a year-and-a-half into it, I realized my passion just wasn't there for surveying. I loved being trained to be a business owner and having clients, but I couldn't allow myself to take over something he had built up if I didn't have the passion there that he had. Also, I wanted to move back to Cape."

Once back in Missouri, Frank took a quality-assurance position with QC Corp. in Cape Girardeau. That was followed by a couple years in the Saint Francis Healthcare System's regional laboratory while also working part time in the real-estate industry.

After a couple of years with Saint Francis, Frank accepted the position of HR director and marketing coordinator for Credit Bureau Services, a position that fit better into her family schedule (by this time she had two young sons).

Working at Credit Bureau, doing things such as writing and implementing employee policies, affirmed Frank's decision to focus on a career in human resources. It didn't take long before her work caught the attention of others who encouraged her to start her own HR business.

"Their input and support gave me the confidence to do it," Frank said of the encouragement she received to start OnBoard in the spring of 2019. Several local business persons are working with Frank as "investors and advisers," including Greg Vaughn of Media Leaf, who serves as OnBoard's chief marketing officer and shares Codefi office space with Frank in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower.

From hiring to firing

OnBoard, Frank says, fills a niche for small-to-medium-size businesses that need human-resources services, but can't afford a full-time HR department. And while there are web-based platforms that offer certain human-resources services such as payroll and pre-employment screenings, she says there are very few operations like hers in this region that provide "in-person" HR solutions.

"I do everything from the beginning of hiring all the way to beyond terminations and unemployment claims," she said. "I have some (clients) that are all-inclusive, where I am their HR department, and I have others that I just do hiring for them."