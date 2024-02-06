On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds

Caution — the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds.

Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near future.

In fact, there’s been a plethora of food and beverage activity going on in Cape and Jackson this winter, with more to come.

Perhaps one of the more visible restaurant developments in Cape Girardeau has been the opening this week of the much anticipated Chili’s. The casual dining franchise restaurant, at the intersection of William Street and South Mount Auburn Road had its “soft” opening over the weekend and “officially” opened Monday offering a menu of signature dishes, including ribs, fajitas, burgers, steaks and seafood.

Chili’s hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In-house seating is limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but delivery and curbside pickup is also available.

If you’re interested in something of a tropical vibe, consider the “Caribbean Creole soul food” menu at My Marie, which, I’m told, is on the verge of opening at its new location, 2146 William St., in front of the Town Plaza Shopping Center.

This time last year, My Marie was an up-and-coming restaurant in the former Pasta House Co. location in West Park Mall, with plenty of rave reviews on Facebook and Trip Advisor. However, it closed last spring, along with the rest of the mall’s tenants, when the coronavirus outbreak reached Southeast Missouri.

But while most other mall occupants reopened, My Marie did not, opting instead to renovate the vacant Hibachi Super Buffet restaurant on William Street. According to my sources, My Marie could once again be serving its jerk chicken within the next week or so.

If you prefer to prepare your own meals, I read recently on social media that La Relance Cuisine is coming soon to Cape, offering meal prep, catering and cooking classes “to fit any skill set.”

The business will be behind Applebee’s in Cape’s City Center, which also houses TNT Fitness, Belladona Salon & Spa and several other businesses.

Rufus Red Hots recently opened at 600 Broadway on the corner of Broadway and Frederick Street at what once was Stevie’s Steakburgers. The drive-up eatery’s menu features a variety of signature burgers, cheeseburgers, and about a dozen variations of “red hots,” including something called a “junk yard salty dog” served with egg, bacon, cheese, tomato and hot sauce. I may have to try that sometime, although I will likely regret it afterward!

As I’ve recently reported, several other restaurants and fast-food outlets have either recently opened or are about to open in Cape or Jackson, including Rally’s, scheduled to open in February on North Sprigg Street near the Show Me Center; Tokyo Sushi Hibachi restaurant at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson; Muchos Tacos, 515 W. Main St. in Jackson; new restaurants under development in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape; and a new fast-food outlet I’m told is coming to North Kingshighway in Cape in the vicinity of North Mount Auburn Road.

Bon appetite!

Local author offers online writing course

They say everybody has a story and many of those stories are worth publishing.