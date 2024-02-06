On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds

Caution — the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds.
Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near future.
In fact, there’s been a plethora of food and beverage activity going on in Cape and Jackson this winter, with more to come.
Perhaps one of the more visible restaurant developments in Cape Girardeau has been the opening this week of the much anticipated Chili’s. The casual dining franchise restaurant, at the intersection of William Street and South Mount Auburn Road had its “soft” opening over the weekend and “officially” opened Monday offering a menu of signature dishes, including ribs, fajitas, burgers, steaks and seafood.
Chili’s hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In-house seating is limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but delivery and curbside pickup is also available.
If you’re interested in something of a tropical vibe, consider the “Caribbean Creole soul food” menu at My Marie, which, I’m told, is on the verge of opening at its new location, 2146 William St., in front of the Town Plaza Shopping Center.
This time last year, My Marie was an up-and-coming restaurant in the former Pasta House Co. location in West Park Mall, with plenty of rave reviews on Facebook and Trip Advisor. However, it closed last spring, along with the rest of the mall’s tenants, when the coronavirus outbreak reached Southeast Missouri.
But while most other mall occupants reopened, My Marie did not, opting instead to renovate the vacant Hibachi Super Buffet restaurant on William Street. According to my sources, My Marie could once again be serving its jerk chicken within the next week or so.
If you prefer to prepare your own meals, I read recently on social media that La Relance Cuisine is coming soon to Cape, offering meal prep, catering and cooking classes “to fit any skill set.”
The business will be behind Applebee’s in Cape’s City Center, which also houses TNT Fitness, Belladona Salon & Spa and several other businesses.
Rufus Red Hots recently opened at 600 Broadway on the corner of Broadway and Frederick Street at what once was Stevie’s Steakburgers. The drive-up eatery’s menu features a variety of signature burgers, cheeseburgers, and about a dozen variations of “red hots,” including something called a “junk yard salty dog” served with egg, bacon, cheese, tomato and hot sauce. I may have to try that sometime, although I will likely regret it afterward!
As I’ve recently reported, several other restaurants and fast-food outlets have either recently opened or are about to open in Cape or Jackson, including Rally’s, scheduled to open in February on North Sprigg Street near the Show Me Center; Tokyo Sushi Hibachi restaurant at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson; Muchos Tacos, 515 W. Main St. in Jackson; new restaurants under development in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape; and a new fast-food outlet I’m told is coming to North Kingshighway in Cape in the vicinity of North Mount Auburn Road.
Bon appetite!
They say everybody has a story and many of those stories are worth publishing.
If you’ve ever thought about writing a book, but didn’t know where to start, an area author might be able to help.
“I’ve written three books, taught writing as an English teacher for nearly two decades, am an educator and columnist, and have facilitated online writing clubs,” said Adrienne Ross, founder of Adrienne Ross Communications. “Now, I’ve opened an online school called ARC Academy and have launched a writing course for aspiring authors called ‘The 10 Surefire Steps to Writing Your Masterpiece.’”
Ross introduced the online course earlier this month. “I designed the curriculum, I teach the course, and I guarantee enrollees will receive the guidance they need to get their books from their heads and hearts into the hands of readers,” she said.
Ross, who writes periodic columns for the Southeast Missourian and is a former member of the Missourian’s editorial board, said the course is designed for participants to learn on their own time and at their own pace.
“So whether you’ve never written a book, are currently writing a book, started a book and abandoned it, or even completed a book, this course, with its videos, audios and downloadables, is a game changer,” she told me in an email last week.
A free preview of the course, along with enrollment information, is available at www.adriennerossacademy.com.
Kevin Cantwell, president of Big River Communications, was the featured speaker Friday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s “virtual” business breakfast and provided an update on the company’s Circle Fiber project underway in and around Jackson. If you didn’t listen to it live, Cantwell’s informative remarks can be viewed on Jackson chamber’s Facebook page.
As of last week, Old Town Cape reported there were just 17 of the limited edition Ivers Square Christmas ornaments available and once they’re gone, they’re gone. (And by the time this is published, they may be.)
Assuming there are any left, they can be purchased at the Old Town Cape office in the Marquette Tower or at Pastimes Antiques, 45 N. Main St. in Cape.
Cape Girardeau optometrist Greg Leet, who founded Leet EyeCare 37 years ago, is retiring at the end of this month. His optometry practice, however, will continue with offices in Cape and Jackson.
And while the occasion of his retirement opens the door for all kinds of clever headlines (“Leet eyes retirement,” “Retirement comes into focus,” “Leet sees retirement in his future,” etc.), I’ll simply thank him for being the optometrist who diagnosed a disorder in my left eye some 15 or 20 years ago … and probably saved my vision.
Thanks, Greg! (And I’ll be “seeing” you soon if I ever get around to retiring.)
