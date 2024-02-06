All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 19, 2021
On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds
Caution — the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near future...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
A banner in front of the new Chili's restaurant Friday let people know employees were training in advance of Monday's opening. <br> <br> JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com
A banner in front of the new Chili's restaurant Friday let people know employees were training in advance of Monday's opening. <br> <br> JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

Caution — the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds.

Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near future.

In fact, there’s been a plethora of food and beverage activity going on in Cape and Jackson this winter, with more to come.

Perhaps one of the more visible restaurant developments in Cape Girardeau has been the opening this week of the much anticipated Chili’s. The casual dining franchise restaurant, at the intersection of William Street and South Mount Auburn Road had its “soft” opening over the weekend and “officially” opened Monday offering a menu of signature dishes, including ribs, fajitas, burgers, steaks and seafood.

Chili’s hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In-house seating is limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but delivery and curbside pickup is also available.

Signs next to several parking spaces outside the new Chili's restaurant, 3093 William St. in Cape Girardeau, warn drivers of the consequences of unauthorized parking. JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com
Signs next to several parking spaces outside the new Chili's restaurant, 3093 William St. in Cape Girardeau, warn drivers of the consequences of unauthorized parking. JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

If you’re interested in something of a tropical vibe, consider the “Caribbean Creole soul food” menu at My Marie, which, I’m told, is on the verge of opening at its new location, 2146 William St., in front of the Town Plaza Shopping Center.

This time last year, My Marie was an up-and-coming restaurant in the former Pasta House Co. location in West Park Mall, with plenty of rave reviews on Facebook and Trip Advisor. However, it closed last spring, along with the rest of the mall’s tenants, when the coronavirus outbreak reached Southeast Missouri.

But while most other mall occupants reopened, My Marie did not, opting instead to renovate the vacant Hibachi Super Buffet restaurant on William Street. According to my sources, My Marie could once again be serving its jerk chicken within the next week or so.

If you prefer to prepare your own meals, I read recently on social media that La Relance Cuisine is coming soon to Cape, offering meal prep, catering and cooking classes “to fit any skill set.”

The business will be behind Applebee’s in Cape’s City Center, which also houses TNT Fitness, Belladona Salon & Spa and several other businesses.

Rufus Red Hots recently opened at 600 Broadway on the corner of Broadway and Frederick Street at what once was Stevie’s Steakburgers. The drive-up eatery’s menu features a variety of signature burgers, cheeseburgers, and about a dozen variations of “red hots,” including something called a “junk yard salty dog” served with egg, bacon, cheese, tomato and hot sauce. I may have to try that sometime, although I will likely regret it afterward!

As I’ve recently reported, several other restaurants and fast-food outlets have either recently opened or are about to open in Cape or Jackson, including Rally’s, scheduled to open in February on North Sprigg Street near the Show Me Center; Tokyo Sushi Hibachi restaurant at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson; Muchos Tacos, 515 W. Main St. in Jackson; new restaurants under development in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape; and a new fast-food outlet I’m told is coming to North Kingshighway in Cape in the vicinity of North Mount Auburn Road.

Bon appetite!

Local author offers online writing course

They say everybody has a story and many of those stories are worth publishing.

Adrienne Ross
Adrienne Ross
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If you’ve ever thought about writing a book, but didn’t know where to start, an area author might be able to help.

“I’ve written three books, taught writing as an English teacher for nearly two decades, am an educator and columnist, and have facilitated online writing clubs,” said Adrienne Ross, founder of Adrienne Ross Communications. “Now, I’ve opened an online school called ARC Academy and have launched a writing course for aspiring authors called ‘The 10 Surefire Steps to Writing Your Masterpiece.’”

Ross introduced the online course earlier this month. “I designed the curriculum, I teach the course, and I guarantee enrollees will receive the guidance they need to get their books from their heads and hearts into the hands of readers,” she said.

Ross, who writes periodic columns for the Southeast Missourian and is a former member of the Missourian’s editorial board, said the course is designed for participants to learn on their own time and at their own pace.

“So whether you’ve never written a book, are currently writing a book, started a book and abandoned it, or even completed a book, this course, with its videos, audios and downloadables, is a game changer,” she told me in an email last week.

A free preview of the course, along with enrollment information, is available at www.adriennerossacademy.com.

Fiber optic project update

Kevin Cantwell, president of Big River Communications, was the featured speaker Friday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s “virtual” business breakfast and provided an update on the company’s Circle Fiber project underway in and around Jackson. If you didn’t listen to it live, Cantwell’s informative remarks can be viewed on Jackson chamber’s Facebook page.

Old Town Cape 2020 ornaments going fast

Old Town Cape 2020 ornament
Old Town Cape 2020 ornament

As of last week, Old Town Cape reported there were just 17 of the limited edition Ivers Square Christmas ornaments available and once they’re gone, they’re gone. (And by the time this is published, they may be.)

Assuming there are any left, they can be purchased at the Old Town Cape office in the Marquette Tower or at Pastimes Antiques, 45 N. Main St. in Cape.

Retirement in sight for Dr. Leet

Dr. Greg Leet
Dr. Greg Leet

Cape Girardeau optometrist Greg Leet, who founded Leet EyeCare 37 years ago, is retiring at the end of this month. His optometry practice, however, will continue with offices in Cape and Jackson.

And while the occasion of his retirement opens the door for all kinds of clever headlines (“Leet eyes retirement,” “Retirement comes into focus,” “Leet sees retirement in his future,” etc.), I’ll simply thank him for being the optometrist who diagnosed a disorder in my left eye some 15 or 20 years ago … and probably saved my vision.

Thanks, Greg! (And I’ll be “seeing” you soon if I ever get around to retiring.)

Are you looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Jackson chamber to hold trio of events
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy